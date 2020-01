NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are on scene of a triple shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured in the 7700 block of Enfield Ave.

Police say the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a woman deceased on-scene. Two men were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one has life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, submit a tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.