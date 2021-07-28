Missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Chesapeake found

Twenty minutes after officers put out a news release saying they were looking for Moriah Green, they said she was found.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said Wednesday it was looking for a woman who disappeared while walking her dog on Saturday.

Twenty minutes later, officers said they had found 27-year-old Moriah Green.

Initially, investigators said Green last was seen around 8:30 p.m. on July 26. That was when she took her dog for a walk, and didn't come back.

Someone found her dog tied to a light pole near her house, although investigators didn't say in what section of the city Green lives.