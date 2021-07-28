Missing woman who disappeared while walking dog in Chesapeake found

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said Wednesday it was looking for a woman who disappeared while walking her dog on Saturday.
Twenty minutes later, officers said they had found 27-year-old Moriah Green.
Initially, investigators said Green last was seen around 8:30 p.m. on July 26. That was when she took her dog for a walk, and didn't come back.
Someone found her dog tied to a light pole near her house, although investigators didn't say in what section of the city Green lives.
There was concern because the behavior seemed to be out of character for Green.