Wednesday at 3:59 a.m. 911 dispatch received a call about a shots fired at City Line Apartments in Newport News.

Once on scene on Mytilene Drive officers found a woman inside one of the apartments shot multiple times.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Right now police are working to identify her. Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time. Stay with 13News Now for updates.

