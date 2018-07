Norfolk, VA (WVEC) — Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night Norfolk police rushed to West 28th Street and De Bree Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene they found a woman who had been shot.

Medics took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Right now, police do not know the victim's age and they have not released her name.

