NORFOLK, Virginia — A woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit her Monday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers say they got a call at 7:05 p.m. about the crash at the intersection of West Little Creek Road and Newport Avenue. Police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Both directions of Little Creek Road between Gloucester Avenue and Sheryl Drive are closed as officers investigate the scene.

No other details have been released at this time, including what might have caused the accident.