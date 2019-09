PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating an incident after a woman walked into a hospital with stab wounds.

Police said the woman made her way to the hospital around 11:25 a.m. on Monday. Officers believe the woman was stabbed during an incident in the 10 block of Pawnee Drive.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

The woman's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, so she is expected to be okay.