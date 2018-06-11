NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A woman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after she was hit riding her scooter at West Princess Anne Road and Colonial Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old was on her scooter going eastbound on West Princess Anne Road when a 93-year-old man attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Colonial Avenue in front of the scooter causing the crash.

The woman is expected to be okay and the man was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

There were no other injuries reported.

