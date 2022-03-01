Woman walks into hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 3, 2022.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Her injuries are non-life threatening.
According to a tweet, the incident was reported at 3:37 a.m. today. Police found the scene of the shooting near the 10th block of Carver Circle.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time, and there is not yet any available information on a suspect.
If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online here.
You can also contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536.