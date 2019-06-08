CARROLLTON, Va. — An Isle of Wight County woman who deputies say secretly recorded pictures and videos of naked women getting spray tans now faces additional charges of possessing child pornography.

On July 12, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Carrollton as part of an ongoing child porn investigation. That's where the photos and videos of women getting spray tans were found. The Sheriff's Office said the incidents happened at spas in Isle of Wight and Newport News.

An arrest warrant was issued for 47-year-old Michelle Putnam, who was apprehended in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she had been hiding out in the home a family member of Gregory Wacks.

Deputies found the photos while investigating Wacks for his involvement in child pornography.

After the story was released, several individuals came forward, thinking they may be potential victims. Investigators were able to identify at least seven women who were victims in this incident, one of whom is a minor.

Putnam was charged with several child pornography-related counts. She was extradited back to Virginia, where she was arraigned in an Isle of Wight County courtroom on Monday.

Investigators have since obtained additional felony warrants against Putnam: nine counts of possession of child pornography (2nd offense).

Putnam remains in the Isle of Wight County Jail.