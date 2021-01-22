Female body found in swamp in Gloucester County

Authorities pulled the body from the swamp area on the back end of the Fox Mill neighborhood. A medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating after they pulled a body from a swamp in Gloucester County on Friday.

Multiple agencies found a female body in the swamp area on the back end of the Fox Mill subdivision around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Chief Medical Examiner's office in Norfolk is looking into the cause of death and is also working to identify the remains.

The Virginia State Police Dive Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigations alongside the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management were the agencies that located the body.