NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) – Crews have begun work to replace the Huntington Avenue bridge.

It's expected to take about a year. The Huntington Avenue Bridge is located on 40th Street over the Newport News Shipbuilding railway.

Keisha Pearson drives across this bridge every day to get to work, and to go home.

“Monday through Friday,” Pearson said. “For the next year, I have to take a different walking pattern to get to my office.”

The city is closing part of Huntington Avenue down for 12 months to replace the bridge, and make other improvements. This bridge was built in 1899. City leaders say they need to replace it now before it becomes unusable for super loads.

A construction company is installing traffic and pedestrian signals at several intersections to help with the flow of traffic.

Huntington Avenue is closed between 39th and 42nd Streets.

Click here to read more about the project.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC