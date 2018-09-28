One of the biggest draws at Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach is the International Sandsculpting Championship.

This year’s third place solo-division entry belongs to a familiar face- Virginia Beach’s own John Gowdy.

Gowdy is a world champion and five-time Neptune solo division champion, and Friday he hosted a clinic for amateur sculptors.

“Just like anything, the more you practice the better you’ll get,” said Gowdy.

Patience and a delicate touch are things Gowdy emphasized as participants worked on building a classic castle with a few extra details, including a bridge and a staircase.

Gowdy says the key is to always use plenty of water and make the sand as dense as possible.

“Sand, water and compact it,” said Gowdy. “We like to say ‘sand, water, boom, boom, boom!’”

© 2018 WVEC