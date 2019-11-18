KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The 116th-anniversary celebration of the first heavier-than-air, controlled, powered flight will take place on Tuesday, December 17.

The event by the First Flight Society and the National Park Service (NPS) will continue the tradition of honoring the accomplishments of Wilbur and Orville Wright.

RELATED: Wright Brothers National Memorial announces fee-free days in 2020

The event takes place outside of the Wright Brothers National Memorial Visitor Center, and the park entrance fees will be waived for the day.

The celebration will start with a prelude band concert that visitors can enjoy leading up to the opening of the official program at 9:30 am. In addition to celebrating the historic first flight, this year’s event will focus on celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift.

The airlift lasted 15 months (1948-1949) as part of a joint operation, including members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Transport Command, and British Royal Air Force. General Maryanne Miller, Commander of USAF Air Mobility Command, is the keynote speaker for the event.

RELATED: Orville Wright bust found on Kill Devil Hills beach; investigation continues

Park rangers will provide interpretive walks at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Youth are invited to participate in the park’s free Junior Ranger program and other special activities throughout the day to earn a special commemorative Junior Ranger pin.

The park will remain open until 5:00 p.m.

RELATED: Virginia Republicans pick new leadership after defeat

RELATED: USS Harry S. Truman returns to sea for trials following completion of repairs

RELATED: Portsmouth announces casino partnership with Rush Street Gaming

RELATED: Ginsburg back on bench after stomach bug