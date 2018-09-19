HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is opening its doors to anyone who has found temporary shelter in South Hampton Roads, Northeastern North Carolina, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

While the Y can't provide shelter, it is providing individuals and families with services such as exercise class, shower facilities, social connection, and programs that keep children busy and productive.

When calls came in from area leaders about people who evacuated North Carolina seeking shower facilities and a place to spend their time, the call was an easy one to make for the Y.

"We are a community service organization at our core," said Billy George, CEO for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads."Our number one priority is the well-being and support that we are blessed to be able to provide those in need throughout our community, especially to those who have found themselves in our area under such unfortunate circumstances."

The offer from the Y will be available for as long as it is needed in all 22 of their South Hampton Roads locations. George also states that the organization has facilities, staff, and programming to make sure people displaced are staying connected and their spirits are uplifted.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is also communicating with locations in North Carolina directly impacted by Florence to see what they need and how they can best be assisted. The organization is hoping to collect supplies and goods from those in the community who wish to lend their help for their partners to the south.

The Y operates with a daily, common goal, "to meet the community where they are and provide them with resources to thrive, all in a safe and supportive environment."

If you are from an area that has been impacted by Hurricane Florence and would like to visit any YMCA location in South Hampton Roads, information can be found here. The only requirement to visit is a valid photo ID and anyone under the age of 18 needs to be with an adult.

© 2018 WVEC