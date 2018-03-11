YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A community gathered in York County on Saturday for a 25-mile memorial ride in honor of Brian Utne who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Oct. 25.

Utne was an avid cyclist and was active in the Hampton Roads cycling community.

Fellow cyclists said he coordinated ride after ride across the area, using Facebook to bring everyone together.

Virginia State Police said someone driving a gray, Ford pickup truck hit Utne while he was on his bike on Lakeside Drive. Utne was on the way home.

Utne's wife Susan said her husband was well-loved. They got married in 1997 and have two children.

State Police is still asking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle.

State police said the truck would have front-end bumper damage, marker lights, and possibly front right-quarter panel damage.

Contact State Police at 757-424-6800 or at question@vsp.virginia.gov.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC