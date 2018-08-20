YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Amanda Stephens is waiting on new glasses for her daughter to arrive at her home, and she's hoping the package arrives before the school year starts.

Recently, neighbors have had to deliver multiple packages to Stephens' home after they were delivered to the wrong address. Stephens said she thought it was an honest mistake, but now she believes it is a widespread problem.

"I saw on Facebook that it was happening to all of my neighbors, basically all of York County has had this experience," Stephens said. "Packages should be delivered by the mail, they shouldn't have to come through the neighbors."

Stephens said she contacted Amazon's customer service department. An Amazon customer service representative told 13News Now the company is looking into any complaints and working with customers.

However, Stephens said it's not just Amazon. She has had problems with other delivery services, too. Plus, Amazon packages are not necessarily delivered by Amazon employees. Shipping services like UPS and FedEx can deliver Amazon packages.

Stephens is happy she can rely on her neighbors but believes she shouldn't have to.

"I have good neighbors, but what if I didn't," she said. "The [mail deliverer] doesn't know who's on the other side of the door."

Stephens said she wants other neighbors to make formal complaints to hopefully solve the problem. For now, she's hoping her daughter's glasses will arrive soon.

