YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Vandalism hit one York County neighborhood.

Spray paint is covering most of Crockett Road in Seaford, on street signs, the road and on mailboxes. Some of the images are too inappropriate to show.

A couple of swastika's spray-painted in the neighborhood has many feeling uncomfortable.

Sheryl Moore lives on Crockett Road, and she's completely shocked.

“It's not right,” Moore said. “First of all you don't deface public property and what it is is unacceptable.”

York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies are investigating at least 10 different reports of vandalism on Crockett Road. Deputies said there were four reports of vandalism in April, again on mailboxes, street signs and the road.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

