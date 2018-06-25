YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- District 3 Supervisor of York County Chad Green was arrested over the weekend and faces multiple charges, including driving a boat under the influence.

That's according to officials with the Marine Resources Commission.

We're told the arrest was made around 9:15 p.m. on the Poquoson River.

According to an e-mail from Green, he says he and his wife were our having dinner at a local, waterfront restaurant.

He noticed a VMRC boat following his boat on the way home. He says he didn't initially know they were approaching his boat because there were many boats on the Chisman Creek.

Once he figured out what was happening, he signaled VMRC that he was going to his lighted dock, which wasn't too far off for the stop. He did admit that alcohol was involved.

Here's the full e-mail:

This past Saturday night I went by boat to dinner with my wife and her friend at a local waterfront restaurant. On our way home I noticed a VMRC boat had turned their lights on. Initially, I did not know that they were approaching my boat as there were many boats on Chisman Creek. Once I realized they were approaching us, I signaled VMRC that I was going to my lighted dock(approximately 500 feet away) for their stop for both of our safety. It was never my intent to give the impression I was evading them. I have a great respect for the men and women of law enforcement and apologize for any misunderstanding. Alcohol was involved and I did make errors in judgement and want to acknowledge that I will accept any and all responsibility for my actions and will work every day to do better to serve the people of York County.

Green was also charged with having a stern light out on his boat and refusal and failing to stop.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

