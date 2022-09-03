2-year-old girl dies in York County, sheriff's deputies investigating

Officials are still waiting for a report from the medical examiner's office to know whether or not the girl's parents should be charged.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in York County.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to a home on the morning of July 7 on Aberfeldy Way by the child's mother, Anna Raines. Deputies arrived on scene to find the child lying on the floor, unresponsive. Medics pronounced her dead.

Investigators are still waiting for a report from the medical examiner's office to determine whether or not Raines and the child's father, Jesse Gunn, should be charged with any related crimes.

The sheriff's office did arrest Raines and Gunn on child neglect and abuse charges that are unrelated to the toddler's death. The criminal complaint reports the home was in extreme disarray and that illegal drugs were found inside.

Officials say this case is going to be handled in juvenile and domestic relations court.