Driver charged after crash kills bicyclist in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, Alvester D. Fields, of Yorktown, was riding his bike along Old Williamsburg Road when he was struck from behind by a car.

It happened just before noon, about a quarter of a mile east of Church Road.

Fields died at the scene. VSP said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Jennifer Pendleton, of Gloucester, wasn't hurt in the crash. She was charged with reckless driving.