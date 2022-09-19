Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station to hold fundraiser party in October

The fundraiser will feature a murder mystery game where donors can buy clues to try and solve the mystery.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Cole's Horse Autism Therapy Station (CHATS) is a group in Yorktown that provides horse therapy to people with autism.

On Saturday, October 1, the group will hold a fundraiser at their property in Yorktown at 100 Old Pond Road.

The event will be from 3-7 p.m., and tickets will cost $75.

The food trucks BLZN Tacos and Another One Bites The Dust will be serving up food at the event, and there will be a murder mystery to solve.

The Murder Mystery Company will be presenting Midnight at the Masquerade.

Midnight at the Masquerade will give people the chance to buy clues to try and figure out who done it in this murder mystery at a Billionaire's club.

The Bill Miles Band will also perform at the event, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

People interested in attending can email explorewithchats@yahoo.com.