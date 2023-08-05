'She was my baby': Family of Richmond woman found dead in Yorktown searching for answers

A person jogging on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown found the body of Tyosha Mitchell on the side of the road early Saturday morning.

YORKTOWN, Va. — York County investigators are working with Richmond Police Officers to find out who forcibly took 25-year-old Ty'osha Mitchell from Richmond to Yorktown and shot her multiple times on the side of a road.

According to a spokesperson for the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office, this story began unfolding at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when someone jogging on Old Williamsburg Rd. in the area between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance came upon a body lying on the side of the road and called 911.

Meanwhile, Mitchell's family is trying to come to terms with what happened.

"Why? Just, why?" said Ty'osha's mother, Patricia Troy. "All I keep thinking is that I wish I could've been there with her to protect her ... that's all I could think about."

Troy said Mitchell is a mother of two young girls who are now trying to understand what happened. She said she got the call about her daughter while she was working in Alexandria and feels like a big part of her is gone.

"She loved to go by TeeTee. That was her nickname," said Troy. "That was my twin. It was like everywhere we went, everyone would say you guys look so much alike."

Now, Troy is not only left without her daughter, but also without any answers as to what led up to someone shooting Mitchell and who could have done it.

"I last saw my daughter on Easter, and we had an awesome time. We had an Easter egg hunt, we laughed, we cooked," said Troy. "No signs. Not a sign in the world that anything like this would come about."

Troy said she and other members of her family are now taking care of Mitchell's two daughters as they wait for answers.

Meanwhle, Troy and her family set up a GoFundMe page to support Mitchell's funeral services.

The vehicle that is suspected to be involved in this crime is described as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata (2012-2016).

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Deputies are asking anyone in the area of the 2700 Block of Bethel Street, Richmond between the early morning hours of 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. or Old Williamsburg Road between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 am. on Saturday, May 6, to check their home video systems to look for a car matching this description.

If you have any video matching the description and timeframe, please call their tipline at 757-890-4999, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 tips app.