Pedestrian hit, killed by train in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A person died after being struck by a train in York County on Monday morning, investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.
The accident happened around 11 a.m. at the train tracks near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian dead.
The person has not been identified at this time. An investigation into what led to the accident is currently ongoing with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, York County Fire and Life Safety, as well as other state and local agencies.