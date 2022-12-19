Pedestrian hit, killed by train in York County

The accident happened around 11 a.m. at the train tracks near the intersection of Mooretown Road and Cameron Circle.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A person died after being struck by a train in York County on Monday morning, investigators with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian dead.