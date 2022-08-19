Fire erupts at commercial building in Yorktown

The building sustained "extensive fire damage" but no one was hurt, fire officials said.

A fire erupted at a commercial building in Yorktown Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Redoubt Road just after 9 p.m. That's where Atlantic Marine Services and Custom Gardens Landscaping are.

People in the area reported flames from the building. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire.

The building sustained "extensive fire damage" but no one was hurt, fire officials said.