York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office offers free handgun safety course for residents

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is offering a free one-session class for handgun safety on Tuesday night.
YORKTOWN, Va. — People in York County and Poquoson are getting an opportunity to learn about best practices of how to safely use a firearm.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is offering free one-session classes for handgun safety every month. The next session is Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at 301 Goodwin Neck Road in Yorktown. 

The class is free and for residents who are 18 and older.  You can sign up on this website and will need to bring a photo ID.

The sheriff's office said it is not a concealed carry course, although it does meet the safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit. It is a two-hour lecture class -- not a hands-on course -- and attendees will receive a certificate of completion at the end.

If you can't attend Tuesday's class, the next class will be available in October.

