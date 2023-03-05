Man killed early Sunday morning when he crashed into the rear of a school bus on I-64

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a crash in York County early Sunday morning when he drove into the rear of a school bus on Interstate 64, and Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstances.



According to a spokesperson, this happened shortly before 2 a.m. We're told 26-year-old Austin D. Hermann of York County was driving a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on I-64 when he ran into the rear of the Hampton city school bus, a 2022 International 300.



Hermann was killed instantly. A passenger in the minivan, who was identified by VSP as 20-year-old Collin Hermann, was injured and transported from the scene to a local hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.



There were 20 students and two adults - a teacher and the driver - on board the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.



The spokesperson said that it's not currently known if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, but that speed was not considered to be a contributor. The spokesperson said Hermann was wearing his safety belt at the time of the incident.



The eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down and traffic was detoured to investigate the incident from the time of the crash until shortly after 7:30 a.m.