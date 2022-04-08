64-year-old man killed by train in York County

A 64-year-old man was found dead by the railroad tracks early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 64-year-old man was found dead by the railroad tracks in York County Thursday morning.

According to the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office, a caller said a train may have hit an unknown object around 3:40 a.m.

Deputies went out to the railroad tracks near Mooretown Road and Cameron Street to check the claim. That's where they found the body of a 64-year-old man.

An official with YPSO confirmed that the man was hit and killed by the train.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Deputies want to notify his family before they share his name publicly.