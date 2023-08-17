Man and woman enter person's York County home pretending to be CPS workers, deputies say

On Monday morning, deputies responded to a call about two people claiming to be with CPS on Willowood Drive, requesting to come inside a home for a wellness check.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Two people posed as Child Protective Service workers, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook "community notice" about the incident that took place on Monday. Around 7:45 a.m. that morning, deputies responded to a call about two people who had claimed to be with CPS on Willowood Drive.

They requested to come inside a home for a wellness check and began looking through drawers and closets. They couldn't provide any credentials when asked.

They said their names were Monica Scott and Jerome Martin, and gave a false phone number.

The two were described by witnesses: one suspect is a Black man, around 25-36 years old, 5'8" inches to 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, wearing a black polo and black pants. The other was described as a white woman with blonde hair, around 25-36 years old, 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black polo and black pants.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said they have not had any other reported incidents of this nature.

They also reminded people on their Facebook page that "if Child Protective Services were to come to your home, you would get advanced notice, and they would display identification."