Jamestown Settlement to host escape room murder mystery Nov. 5

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown has a new murder mystery escape room activity for people 14 and up.
The museum is inviting residents to get a first look at their new special exhibit, "Reign & Rebellion," before they take part in the new escape room activity, "Who Conspires?"
The immersive escape room murder mystery takes place after-hours at the Jamestown Settlement on November 5. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and that's when people will have the chance to see "Reign & Rebellion."
From the exhibit, guests will head to James Fort to participate in the "Who Conspires?" escape room from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
The outdoor evening event has ties to the 1605 gunpowder plot to blow up King James I and the House of Parliament.