Jamestown Settlement to host escape room murder mystery Nov. 5

Take part in the immersive escape room murder mystery from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. after.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown has a new murder mystery escape room activity for people 14 and up.

The museum is inviting residents to get a first look at their new special exhibit, "Reign & Rebellion," before they take part in the new escape room activity, "Who Conspires?"

The immersive escape room murder mystery takes place after-hours at the Jamestown Settlement on November 5. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and that's when people will have the chance to see "Reign & Rebellion."

From the exhibit, guests will head to James Fort to participate in the "Who Conspires?" escape room from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.