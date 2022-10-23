x
York County

Jamestown Settlement to host escape room murder mystery Nov. 5

Take part in the immersive escape room murder mystery from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. after.
Credit: Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown has a new murder mystery escape room activity for people 14 and up. 

The museum is inviting residents to get a first look at their new special exhibit, "Reign & Rebellion," before they take part in the new escape room activity,  "Who Conspires?"  

RELATED: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's visit to Jamestown in 2007

The immersive escape room murder mystery takes place after-hours at the Jamestown Settlement on November 5. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and that's when people will have the chance to see "Reign & Rebellion." 

From the exhibit, guests will head to James Fort to participate in the "Who Conspires?" escape room from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

RELATED: 400 years ago this spring, honeybees first arrived in North America on a British ship

The outdoor evening event has ties to the 1605 gunpowder plot to blow up King James I and the House of Parliament. 

