Raccoon found in York County tests positive for rabies, Health Department warns residents

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon found in Seaford, York County has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts would like to notify the residents in Seaford, especially those in the area of Ira Drive and Martin Avenue that a raccoon, now deceased, found nearby has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone with information regarding any exposure to this animal whether it be bite, scratch, or saliva contact to eyes, nose, or mouth should contact the Health Department at 757-594-7340. After hours you can contact Animal Control.

