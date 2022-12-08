Residents escape home during house fire in York County

A neighbor alerted the two residents of the home, and they managed to escape before help arrived.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help.

According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.

That's in the Tabb area of York County.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof and the back of the home.

No one was hurt, but the home suffered major damage from the fire and smoke.

The two residents are now being helped by neighbors and families.

The Newport News Fire Department and Langley Fire Department also assisted in putting out the flames.