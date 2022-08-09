Statewide initiative aims to slow down alarming trend of teen driving deaths

According to Virginia State Police, the number of teen driving deaths rose by 56% in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Traffic deaths involving young people are on the rise.

Starting this week, an initiative aims to keep young people safe on the road.

According to Virginia State Police, the number of teens who died behind the wheel jumped 56% in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks car crashes as the second leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S.

So far this year, data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows 56 teen drivers died through August, and more than 500 were seriously injured in crashes.

But Casey Taylor and her group, Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Safety, are launching an initiative this week in schools across the Commonwealth.

"Looking at the numbers, we want to bring that back down," said Taylor, program development coordinator for YOVASO. “We’re hoping to really target the seatbelts, target the speeding, and push this message to slow down and buckle up.”

The initiative is called, “Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down," and it encourages students to promote driving safety among their peers. The program hopes to promote "a lifelong buckle-up habit" for young people.

The campaign launched this week and will last until December.

Student-led groups in each participating school or youth organization can compete for the most effective messaging and the biggest impact on their peers.

“You know, having students in the school who are saying, ‘People are dying from this. People are dying from speeding. People are dying from driving distracted,'" said Taylor.

Gloucester High School in Gloucester County, as well as York High School and Tabb High School, both in York County, are participating schools this year.

This isn’t just a "teen" problem.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report last month, we just experienced the deadliest start of a year on U.S. roadways in two decades.

Experts said the number of traffic crashes spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the problems didn’t stop.

According to AAA, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.