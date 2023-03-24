Student finds written threat at Yorktown Middle School, sheriff's office says

According to the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, a student found a scrap of paper with a potential threat to the school in a restroom at around 1 p.m.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A student found a written threat at Yorktown Middle School Friday afternoon.

"School administrators, in conjunction with the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, initiated the division’s emergency response and threat assessment protocols," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities said they implemented a "hold-in-place" procedure, which means classroom instruction continues but all movement in the building is restricted.

The sheriff's office brought in K-9s, who didn't find anything inside the school building, but they did find two bullets outside on the school grounds.

The YPSO says they will continue to investigate.