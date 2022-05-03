Health officials seek dog that hurt person at apartment complex in Grafton

The Peninsula Health District said the dog either bit or scratched the person who was hurt at Grafton Station Apartments in York County.

Officials with the Peninsula Health District have released a statement in the hopes of finding the owners of a dog who recently hurt someone in Yorktown.

On April 24, the dog, which is described as a gray and tan pit bull mix, was near the tennis court area of Grafton Station Apartment with a family.

Then, it allegedly got in a fight with another dog, and the person who separated the animals was either bitten or scratched.

The family and the dog in question went to the back of the apartment complex after the incident.

VDH officials say that if the dog is not found and claimed, the person who was hurt may have to get post-exposure shots for rabies.

Officials also stress that when the dog is found, it won't be taken from its owners, but it will need a 10-day home confinement period.