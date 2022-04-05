Woman killed in Yorktown car crash

The crash happened on Oriana Road and Elm Drive, behind the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Yorktown early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), said the crash happened around 7:35 a.m. on Oriana Road and Elm Drive. That's right behind the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Anaya said responders found a 41-year-old woman inside a car that had crashed into a tree. She was seriously hurt. Photos of the scene show that several airbags deployed.

They rushed her to the hospital, but the woman didn't survive.

VSP investigators aren't sure yet what led up to the crash.