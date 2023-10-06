York County senior surprises classmates by walking without wheelchair at graduation

Nate Lambright set out on a goal for his graduation ceremony: to walk across the graduation stage, not in his wheelchair, but with crutches to receive his diploma.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Graduating from high school is a major milestone, and for one senior in York County, graduation day meant much more than just receiving his diploma.

At just 11 months old, doctors diagnosed Nate Lambright with cerebral palsy.

“It affects his legs and his ability to walk,” said Kim Lambright, Nate's mom.

The Grafton High Schooler has used a wheelchair his whole life. But, Nate set out on a goal for his graduation ceremony: to walk across the graduation stage, not in his wheelchair, but with crutches to receive his diploma.

“...Our work paid off,” Nate said.

Nate practiced for months to accomplish his goal with the help of physical therapists at Children’s Hospital of The King's Daughter (CHKD).

"It felt great...I was actually shaking the night before because I was scared I was going to screw something up,” Nate said about the moment he walked across the stage.

Nate’s physical therapist, Miss Samantha, even joined him on stage.

“She’s definitely a big part as to why I was able to accomplish that goal,” Nate said. "She went above and beyond her job title and I can't thank her enough for that."

As Nate walked across the stage to get his diploma, he said all of his classmates stoop up and cheered him on.

It was an emotional moment for his mom, Kim.

“Then, when I saw everybody stand up I just – the waterworks just came," Kim said.

His father, Cliff, felt the same way. He thanked the school, students and CHKD for making the special moment happen.

"Everybody's shown our son a lot of love for a lot of years," Cliff said.

Nate graduated with an advanced diploma and received a $1,000 scholarship for the "Courage Award" from the York County School Board. He said he’s thankful for his whole support system.

Now, he plans to go to college for graphic design and pursue his dream of becoming a game developer.