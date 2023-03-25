York County teacher arrested and charged with two counts of Simple Assault

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A teacher in York County was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a student twice in the past week.



According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, they received a report Friday that a teacher at Yorktown Elementary School had assaulted a student on two different occasions - one on March 21, and another on March 24. Both incidents were reported to the Sheriff's Office on the Friday.



The Sheriff's Office said they conducted a thorough investigation, which led them to arrest and charge the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Stacey Ames of York County, with two counts off Simple Assault. They said she was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where she was booked, and that she has been released on an unsecured bond.



There were no details provided about the alleged assaults, such as if both instances involved the same person, or whether the victim in either case was a child or adult, nor any any information about the nature of the assaults.



No further information about possible court appearances was yet available.