York County 16-year-old gets 5th place in National Mullet Championship

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old from York County has won 5th place in the National Mullet Championship.
Will Joyner is a 16-year-old from Seaford, Virginia, and has been growing his mullet for three years. His dedication has earned him a spot in the top 5.
"My mom fought me on growing my mullet but eventually gave in... I get compliments from all types of people, men and women, young and old. My mom loves my hair now."
It was a tough competition but all in all, 5th place in the nation is nothing to cough at.
It was a fun, friendly competition, but it was also to encourage donations and fundraising. All of the funds raised through the competition go to the Home for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds and remodels homes that are accessible to injured veterans.
The USA Mullet Championship competition says they have raised over $100,000 for homes for disabled veterans.