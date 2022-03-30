York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputy goes above and beyond call of duty

For Ward, seeing the situation through was important.

Deputy Bill Ward with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office knows what it means to care about the community in ways that are both big and small.

On Tuesday, a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office highlighted a recent example of Ward's service.

On Saturday, Ward had responded to the scene of a minor car crash. The man who had been in the crash declined medical help, but he told Ward he had been experiencing issues with driving recently.

Despite there being no further need to be involved, Ward felt that something more serious may be going on. The next day, he went to the man's house to check on him.

The front door was open and the man was lying on the floor and unable to get up. He called for medical help, and he was able to convince the man to go get checked out.

“I am very proud of Deputy Ward for going above and beyond, listening to his intuition, and checking in on the man who had been in the accident. Although I am not at all surprised by his actions," said Sheriff Danny Diggs.

"Our Deputies often do the right thing to help someone in need and many times those special acts go completely unnoticed.”