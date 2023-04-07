Yorktown celebrates Independence Day with annual parade

Yorktown, home of the final Revolutionary War battle, celebrates Independence Day with a patriotic parade.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Jennifer Solomos defines the meaning of July 4th with just one word.

“Freedom," she said. "It means our freedom and just how much we love America.”

She and many others are reminded of that freedom as they celebrate the Fourth in Yorktown on Tuesday morning.

“Being in Yorktown is something that makes it extra special just because it’s where we got our independence way back with the Revolutionary War,” said Kiley Pryor with Patriot Tours and Provisions, one of the people in the parade.

Solomos said this is her second time coming to Yorktown for Independence Day from Washington, DC.

"It's just really fun out here," Solomos said. "We love the Fife and Drum and all the military."

Flags, music, and smiles filled Water and Main Streets for the annual parade.

“It’s really amazing to see how many people actually come from out of town to Yorktown just to come and experience it," said Anna Zadel with Patriot Tours and Provisions. "It seems so small to us just because we’ve lived here but in reality, it seems so much bigger to everyone else.”

“It’s so patriotic," Solomos said. "It feels like if you’re not in Philadelphia, this is the perfect place to come down for the 4th of July.”

Pryor said it’s a tradition she’s been a part of for several years.

“It’s actually a childhood memory of mine,” she said.

Pryor takes pride in celebrating her hometown and looks forward to seeing crowds of people visiting the area. Though, she says one of the best parts of the day is watching the fireworks.

“You can see it from almost anywhere on the river," Pryor said. "So, it’s kind of cool to see it from the whole area.”