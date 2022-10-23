Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA

Third graders spent time with animals and drew pictures to be put up at the shelter.

NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA.

A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals.

The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals that they had made that day.

The SPCA said that the drawings would be up, and it encouraged people to check them out when they come in.