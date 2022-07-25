Boy found wandering alone in Yorktown

The boy is in good health and has since been identified and reunited with his family, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A young boy was found alone on Dare Road near Yorktown, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

YPSO said the child was found in the 900 block of Dare Road. The boy was found wearing a white shirt with prominent Black historical figures on it, including Frederick Douglass. Deputies said the child seems to be non-verbal.

Around 10:30, deputies released a picture of the boy in hopes someone would recognize him. Within the hour, the Sheriff's Office said they were able to identify him and are now reuniting him with his parents.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said the boy is not hurt and is in good health. She said someone saw the child walking down Dare Road by himself and contacted the police.