Sheriff's deputies were trying to find a man who needs medication for health issues after he disappeared Sunday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office's Facebook page featured pictures of 47-year-old Gregory Harvey. The post said Harvey last was seen around 3 p.m. near Tide Mill Road and Moores Creek Drive on August 5. Harvey is around 5'4" tall and weighs between 110 and 120 pounds. Although the pictures included in the post featured a mustache, the sheriff's office said Harvey no longer has one.

Deputies asked that anyone who sees Harvey dial 9-1-1.

