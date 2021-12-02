Coleman Bridge reopens to traffic after getting stuck in open position

Crews fixed the bridge which was in the open position for a relatively brief time.

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — The Coleman Bridge reopened to traffic Friday afternoon after it was stuck in its open position for a brief time.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the situation on its Facebook page. Crews worked to restore the bridge's operations.

The Coleman Bridge takes drivers from Yorktown to Gloucester Point, which connects the Peninsula with the Middle Peninsula.