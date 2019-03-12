POQUOSON, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were sent to the Old Point National Bank in the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway around 9:50 a.m. about the robbery.

Officials said a man told tellers that he had a gun, but he never showed one. He was given cash and was able to get away before deputies arrived on the scene.

Deputies said the man was about 5'9" tall. He was wearing a dark blue or black suit with a white hat, and he was wearing a white mask.

If anyone has seen anything in this area please call 911, York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tip line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

