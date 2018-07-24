YORK, Va. (WVEC) — The #LipSyncChallenge shows no sign of slowing down, and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to throw down.

The sheriff's office released their entry on Tuesday morning. Their song selection: Will Smith's "Men in Black."

York-Poquoson might not even be the only local police agency putting out a video on Tuesday; Chincoteague Police said they plan to have their rendition out some time during the day.

The recent lip sync battle/challenge among law enforcement agencies started in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge. Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton are all among the local police agencies to take up the challenge.

Delmarva Now contributed to this report.

