POQUOSON, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K9 Saber received a bullet and stab protective vest!

The vest was donated from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Patricia Settimo of Yorktown, Virginia, in memory of her father, Detective Lt. Richard J. Scott and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is non-profit located in East Taunton, MA. Its misison is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since it started, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

