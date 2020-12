Ariana Kilpatrick was last seen around 9am this morning, 12/10/20 in the 100 block of Bypass Rd. She did not show up for a Dr. Appt. today. She is 18, approximately 4’ 11” & 85 pounds. May be in need of medication. If you have have any info FB Tip Line @ 757-890-4999. pic.twitter.com/dGzVpEWkeO