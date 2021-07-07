An alarming number of young people are battling Colon cancer, study shows

Colon cancer rates are increasing in adults younger than 50, even though they are falling among people 65 and older.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colon cancer used to only be a concern for older adults, but now an alarming number of young people are battling the disease.

And doctors say their sweet tooth may be a factor.

Let's connect the dots.

The death of actor Chadwick Boseman at just 43 years old brought to light a disturbing trend doctors have been warning about.

Colon cancer rates are increasing in adults younger than 50, even though they are falling among people 65 and older.

And it turns out soda may be behind the surge. A study covering two decades found that women who drank two or more sugar-sweetened drinks a week had more than double the risk of colon cancer.

Each additional serving increased their cancer risk by 16%.

Sugary drinks have been around for a while, so why are we just now seeing the effects?

Researchers say between 1977 and 2001 the consumption of sugary drinks increased dramatically. And now we're seeing the health effects decades later.

Thankfully since 2014, we've been laying off the sodas and sweet teas.

And doctors are hoping over time, we'll see fewer cases of colon cancer as well.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts