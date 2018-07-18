WASHINGTON – Officials have lifted the lockdown at American University after an armed intruder was reported near campus.

An alert sent out at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday from the University’s Twitter account warned anyone on campus or in the area: “Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding.”

University police said at 1:11 p.m. a man with a handgun was spotted in the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue. DC police alerted the university of the report.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown.

DC police, University police and the Secret Service searched the area, building by building, and deemed the area secure. The lockdown was lifted at 4:38 p.m.

AUPD and campus administrators said in a press release they will conduct a comprehensive after-action review of the incident and continue to work with the MPD to identify the subject.

AU Alert: ALL CLEAR. SEARCHES HAVE CONCLUDED. ALL BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS ARE NOW DEEMED SECURE. LOCKDOWN RELEASED. UNIVERSITY IS RETURNING TO NORMAL OPERATIONS. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

© 2018 WUSA